Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 122,074 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,074 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,200,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 2,626,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,099. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

