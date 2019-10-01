Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 10,304 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nice worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Nice by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.83. 28,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,066. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

