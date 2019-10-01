Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 163,160 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,160 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRP. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRP shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 287,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.64. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

