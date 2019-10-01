Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $7.64 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. 435,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research increased their target price on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.