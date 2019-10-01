Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67,696 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $741,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,945 shares of company stock valued at $44,425,555. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.14.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

