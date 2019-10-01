Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 683,033 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

