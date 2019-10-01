Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 504,655 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,655 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 155,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.