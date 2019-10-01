Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 108,602 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 236.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,602 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,303,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after buying an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after buying an additional 99,408 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.53.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. 108,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.