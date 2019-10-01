Noku Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. During the last week, Noku has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Noku has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

