NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 20.2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) traded down 20.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.25, 64,315,138 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 26,248,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $2.50 price target on NIO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($57.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 32.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in NIO by 70.0% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

