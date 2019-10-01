Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.91 million and $82,433.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.02123336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.99 or 0.02690537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00674418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00670099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,608,091,598 coins and its circulating supply is 4,617,591,598 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.