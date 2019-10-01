NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.63, approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
NINOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.
About NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY)
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.
