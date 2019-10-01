NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.63, approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, analysts predict that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

