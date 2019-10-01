Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $330.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.50 million and the highest is $385.52 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $947.70 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

NEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. 295,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 94,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,413,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.