NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $46.39 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. NEXT has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and $209,965.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00011111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00673287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

