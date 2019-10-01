Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,846,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,957,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,406,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

