NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $164.79. 18,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $168.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

