NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,455. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

