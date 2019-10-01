NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 417 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.92.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.36. 11,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,560. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

