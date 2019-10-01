NewSquare Capital LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,254.72.

Amazon.com stock traded up $10.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,736.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,795.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,846.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

