NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after buying an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after buying an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. 2,475,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.