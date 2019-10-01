NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,809. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.