NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,404 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,118,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

BDN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 47,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.