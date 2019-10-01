Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.80

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.80 and traded as high as $34.57. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 4,107,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Newcrest Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

