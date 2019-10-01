New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,978,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 828,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,897,729. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

