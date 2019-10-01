Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.79

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.56. Net Element shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net Element Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

