Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 4,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,744.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NKTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 2,475,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.60.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
