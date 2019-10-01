Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 4,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,744.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 2,475,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 856,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

