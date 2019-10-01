Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Neblio has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $61,253.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 138.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,600,527 coins and its circulating supply is 14,917,781 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

