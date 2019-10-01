Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 12,632 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $403,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 20,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,710.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 55.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 85,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

