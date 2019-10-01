Natixis Purchases 409,386 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Natixis grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 409,386 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 3,996,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,264. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

