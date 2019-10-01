National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $426.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.80 million and the lowest is $424.90 million. National Vision reported sales of $387.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,964,000 after acquiring an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 280,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Vision by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 839,090 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 3.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 33.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 644,243 shares in the last quarter.

EYE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 680,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,252. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Vision has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.