National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,973,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,648,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,417,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 649,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Grid has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

