Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Up 15%

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s share price shot up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, 26,253 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 75,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94.

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

