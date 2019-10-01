Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $7,180.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,700,328,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.