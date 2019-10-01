Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives $29.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 4,764,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,215. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury bought 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,711.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.