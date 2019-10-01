MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, UEX and Cashierest. In the last week, MVL has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $161,331.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037762 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.05411829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.