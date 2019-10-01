MUSE Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE

MUSE (MUSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is soundac.io . MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

