Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 1.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Shares of PKW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,302. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

