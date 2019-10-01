MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €253.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €253.00 ($294.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pareto Securities set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €214.72 ($249.68).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €243.80 ($283.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €241.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €214.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 1-year high of €257.20 ($299.07). The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

