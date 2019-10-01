Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

