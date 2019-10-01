Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $177,000.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 227,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,815. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.