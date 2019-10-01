Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.31. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mosaic Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.50.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.