Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $151.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.01. 292,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

