Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,234.31

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,234.31 and traded as high as $1,217.50. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,190.00, with a volume of 21,960 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,616.25 ($21.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,191.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,234.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

