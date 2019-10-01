Monetha Hits One Day Trading Volume of $296,564.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Monetha has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $296,564.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, CoinExchange and OKEx. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

