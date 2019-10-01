Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.72% from the company’s current price.

NERV has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,821. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

