Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.72% from the company’s current price.
NERV has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.
NASDAQ:NERV traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,821. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
