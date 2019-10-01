MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MNDO stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.21%.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.