MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 37.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 191,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

