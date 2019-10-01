Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will report sales of $289.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.30 million. Milacron posted sales of $308.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

MCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:MCRN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 615,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Milacron has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

In other news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 22.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Milacron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Milacron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Milacron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Milacron by 15.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

