Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nomura upped their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.
Shares of MU stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. 10,434,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,570,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.