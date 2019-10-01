Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nomura upped their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. 10,434,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,570,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.