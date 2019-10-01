Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 188153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

