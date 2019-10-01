Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIVO. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

VIVO stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

